NAACP demands PACs stop using “false advertising” about an Alachua County ballot initiative

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After some Alachua County residents found what they’re calling “false advertising” about a ballot initiative, NAACP officials are asking a judge to file a cease and desist order to two political action committees.

More than a week ago, residents in the Lincoln Estates neighborhood found signs saying the NAACP supports single-member districts, the controversial proposal to end countywide commission representation, but Evelyn Foxx, president of the Alachua County chapter, said they don’t support it.

“They don’t have permission to use the NAACP logo on lies,” said Foxx.

Stafford Jones, Chair of Leading for Our Future PAC, which sponsors many of these flyers, said the advertising is all true.

“Their parent organization passed a resolution in 2018 emphatically endorsing single-member districts and saying that at-large voting was discriminatory,” he said.

Foxx said the NAACP’s previous support for single-member districts was to give minorities a better chance at getting elected, but now that it could raise the chances of getting Republicans elected, Foxx is against the initiative.

“They’ve got a particular political club that they don’t want broken up,” said Jones.

While Jones believes the NAACP is being hypocritical about their position on this, Foxx said the NAACP takes different stances depending on the circumstances.

“In the State of Florida there are 41 counties that support at-large, and the others support single-member. It all depends on the makeup and the culture of a county,” said Foxx.

Officials in the national NAACP legal department asked Jones and Leiann McInnis, Chair of “Social Justice PAC,” to stop using the organization’s name on what they’re calling false advertising, or they will pursue legal action.

