NAACP demands PACs stop using “false advertising” about an Alachua County ballot initiative

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After some Alachua County residents found what they’re calling “false advertising” about a ballot initiative, NAACP officials are asking a judge to file a cease and desist order to two political action committees.

More than a week ago, residents in the Lincoln Estates neighborhood found signs saying the NAACP supports single-member districts, the controversial proposal to end countywide commission representation, but Evelyn Foxx, president of the Alachua County chapter, said they don’t support it.

“They don’t have permission to use the NAACP logo on lies,” said Foxx.

Stafford Jones, Chair of Leading for Our Future PAC, which sponsors many of these flyers, said the advertising is all true.

“Their parent organization passed a resolution in 2018 emphatically endorsing single-member districts and saying that at-large voting was discriminatory,” he said.

Foxx said the NAACP’s previous support for single-member districts was to give minorities a better chance at getting elected, but now that it could raise the chances of getting Republicans elected, Foxx is against the initiative.

“They’ve got a particular political club that they don’t want broken up,” said Jones.

While Jones believes the NAACP is being hypocritical about their position on this, Foxx said the NAACP takes different stances depending on the circumstances.

“In the State of Florida there are 41 counties that support at-large, and the others support single-member. It all depends on the makeup and the culture of a county,” said Foxx.

RELATED STORY: Option for single-member districts will be on Alachua County ballots this November

Officials in the national NAACP legal department asked Jones and Leiann McInnis, Chair of “Social Justice PAC,” to stop using the organization’s name on what they’re calling false advertising, or they will pursue legal action.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

At least four locations in North Central Florida will be closing.
Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger
FILE - Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., listens during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee...
UF Board of Trustees to vote on Senator Sasse presidency
UF Board of Trustees to vote on Senator Sasse presidency
Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger