NCFL Trick-or-treaters show off their costumes during Halloween

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of kids showed up at the E.D. Croskey Recreation Center in Ocala dressed up as their favorite characters, with their candy buckets in hand.

“I wanted to be a witch,” said Hattie.

They played games, spooky activities, and listened to scary music.

Neal who is a trick-or-treater said he had multiple costumes to choose from.

“I had two costumes it was the blue power ranger and chase. I didn’t want to be Chase because I’ve been Blue Power Ranger and then Chase and then the Blue Power Ranger again.”

Trick-or-treaters also enjoyed Halloween games like throwing bean bags threw a pumpkins or tossing rings into a spooky box.

They all had their own favorite delicious treat with chocolate being the most popular.

Older kids were also in the spirit dressing in their Halloween costumes like Tobias Martin who decided to wear a mask and a jumpsuit and become Michael Myers. He gave his thoughts on his favorite part of the holiday.

“Walking around the neighborhood and the whole overall experience with your friends and trick-or-treating.”

Although there were spooky and fun costumes many parents enjoyed a little boy that was pushing a small shopping cart with a sign reading “Will Work For Candy.”

