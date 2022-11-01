Ocala duo convicted of killing the wrong man in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two sides of a “love triangle” are convicted of killing an uninvolved man while trying to shoot another person involved in the relationship.

On Monday, an Alachua County jury returned a guilty verdict for both Doug Heath, 38, and Martesha Johnson, 32, on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Johnson was also convicted of accessory after the fact.

Prosecutors say Heath, Johnson, and Jasmine Webb were involved in a “love triangle.” Webb began a relationship with Derrick Williams causing a conflict.

On May 17, 2021, Heath shot at Williams and missed, hitting an unrelated bystander Tyerune G. Blocker. He died in the shooting.

Judge William Davis will hold a sentencing hearing in December 2022. Webb was also charged in connection to the murder. Her trial is pending.

