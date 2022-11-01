Ocala duo convicted of killing the wrong man in Alachua County

Doug Heath, 38, and Martesha Johnson, 32, Alachua County Jail booking photos
Doug Heath, 38, and Martesha Johnson, 32, Alachua County Jail booking photos(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two sides of a “love triangle” are convicted of killing an uninvolved man while trying to shoot another person involved in the relationship.

On Monday, an Alachua County jury returned a guilty verdict for both Doug Heath, 38, and Martesha Johnson, 32, on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Johnson was also convicted of accessory after the fact.

Prosecutors say Heath, Johnson, and Jasmine Webb were involved in a “love triangle.” Webb began a relationship with Derrick Williams causing a conflict.

On May 17, 2021, Heath shot at Williams and missed, hitting an unrelated bystander Tyerune G. Blocker. He died in the shooting.

Judge William Davis will hold a sentencing hearing in December 2022. Webb was also charged in connection to the murder. Her trial is pending.

