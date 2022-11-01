PAC responds to NAACP cease and desist letter over single-member district campaign flyers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The group behind campaign flyers and signs promoting the single-member district ballot proposal in Alachua County is responding to a cease and desist letter sent by the NAACP accusing the group of creating a ‘false impression.’

The letter sent by the NAACP accuses the Leading for Our Future PAC of using the organization’s name and logo on campaign flyers without authorization. The letter argues the flyer creates the false impression that the NAACP supports voting yes on single-member districts in Alachua County.

The NAACP is demanding the PAC stop using the organization’s name, logo, and quotes in political campaign materials. If the demands are not met, the NAACP will “pursue all legal options.”

The law firm representing the PAC argues the flyer merely references the NAACP’s stance on the issue of single-member districts and at-large voting in general, not their position on this particular referendum. The letter continues to describe the various ways in which the organization has opposed at-large voting in the past.

The firm says the PAC will not comply with the NAACP’s demands and will continue its “dissemination of truthful and accurate information about the positions” of the NAACP.

