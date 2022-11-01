Salem resident celebrates 103rd birthday on Halloween

Eileen Mooney celebrated her 103rd birthday with friends and family at Brookdale Salem Senior Living Center on Halloween. (Source: WDBJ)
By Isabella Ledonne and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 1, 2022
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) – A native Salem woman celebrated her 103rd birthday on Halloween.

Eileen Mooney was born in south Salem in 1919. She said her classmates thought she came into the world on a broom because she was born on Halloween.

Mooney celebrated her birthday with friends and family at Brookdale Salem Senior Living Center.

She told WDBJ that making memories with family is the most important thing in life.

“I had my wonderful husband and then I had two wonderful boys,” Mooney said. “Oh, I couldn’t begin to name all the good things that went on in my life.”

Mooney grew up on a farm in Salem and was part of the first graduating class from Andrew Lewis High School.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

