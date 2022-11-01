Tech Tuesday: Fast Break Ventures Summit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron, here at the University of Florida at the Fast Break Ventures Summit. I’m joined with Jackson Streeter. Jackson, thank you so much for joining us today.

Yep. Thanks for having me on Tech Tuesday. This is the first annual Fast Break Ventures Summit. There’s a lot of investor conferences. This one’s a little different. We decided to incorporate a basketball theme into it. That’s why it’s called Fast Break. We’ve got some of our most valuable player companies from the University of Florida presenting their companies to a bunch of investors here at this event.

What are you most excited for, for this event? Yeah, no. This is really exciting. It’s been, with COVID, a long time before... People are now starting to get back together. Now for the first time in several years, there’s an investor event here at UF. That’s what we’re doing here at the O’Connell Center today. What inspired you to bring in the basketball theme?

I’m a big basketball fan. We’ve got a new coach here in Gainesville. Todd Golden has taken over the program here at UF. Really exciting guy. I think the future of Florida basketball is really an emerging growth company. I think it’s going to take off and head to new heights and hopefully, like a lot of the things we work at, at UF Innovate, to create greatness for the Gator Nation in our way. I think the Basketball program’s going to definitely be a part of that as well. We’re mixing these two things together.

What’s the main purpose for this summit?

The main purpose for this summit is to bring investors together with emerging growth companies out of the University of Florida. Getting people in the same room, I think, is always a good thing. What are tips you would encourage to start-up companies?

Try and work through some friendly audiences before you get in front of the venture capitalist so that you really have a good understanding of your market and what the opportunity for an investor is and being able to communicate that pretty efficiently, no more than 10 minutes. That’s not always so easy to do.

Well, Jackson, thank you so much for joining us today. We hope you have a great event. That’s it for today’s Tech Tuesday episode. We’ll catch you next week.

