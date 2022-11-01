Trinity United Methodist Church will hold a veterans appreciation luncheon

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - VyStar Credit Union is will host a veterans appreciation luncheon on Tuesday.

It is also in partnership with Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce, Santa Fe College, Veterans Health Services, and Alachua County Veteran Services.

The lunch is meant to celebrate and show appreciation for the veteran community.

It will start at 11:30 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Gainesville.

