Two Gainesville residents arrested for child neglect

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Gainesville residents are behind bars for child neglect, after their home was found in disarray.

Gainesville police arrested 60-year-old John Ronan and 67-year-old Jana Ronan for child neglect. The two are caregivers to two teens.

The home was filled with trash, mold, feces smeared on the walls and did not have a functioning refrigerator.

The children were taken from the home and the investigation is ongoing.

TRENDING: Masked man kills woman in ‘targeted’ hit at Florida home

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.