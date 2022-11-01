Two Gainesville residents arrested for child neglect

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Gainesville residents are behind bars for child neglect, after their home was found in disarray.

Gainesville police arrested 60-year-old John Ronan and 67-year-old Jana Ronan for child neglect. The two are caregivers to two teens.

The home was filled with trash, mold, feces smeared on the walls and did not have a functioning refrigerator.

The children were taken from the home and the investigation is ongoing.

