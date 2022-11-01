UF Board of Trustees to vote on Senator Sasse presidency

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is taking its next steps to select a new president.

The UF Board of Trustees will meet at Emerson Alumni Hall at 10 a.m. on Tuesday to vote on Presidential finalist Ben Sasse.

University officials say protesting is banned inside of university buildings, following the protests that erupted in during Sasse’s original visit.

RELATED STORY: Many students showed up to protest or show support during Ben Sasse’s forums

Protesters stormed the building where Sasse was being introduced to faculty on October 11th.

We will be livestreaming the meeting on our website starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

