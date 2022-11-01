Willie Mae Stokes Community Center will host a food giveaway

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - A food giveaway will be held at the Willie Mae Stokes Community Center on Tuesday.

The center is located at 355 NW 6th Ave in Micanopy.

They will hand out bread, pastries, fresh produce, and meat.

It will be on a first come first serve basis. However, seniors and disabled will take priority.

The event will begin at 11:30 a.m.

