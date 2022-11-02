Alachua County Jail director resigns, interim director appointed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has announced the county jail is under new leadership after the jail director resigned.

Major Robert Stafford handed in his resignation as jail director effective Nov. 14. Captain Dorian Keith will take over as the interim director.

Stafford cited personal reasons for leaving the position.

Keith takes over the jail as the department prepares for a possible lawsuit from the family of Caleb Fink, who was found dead in his cell in September. The death was reported a suicide. The department has also struggled with staffing shortages.

