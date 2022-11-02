The BASH music festival will take over Depot Park this weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The BASH will take place on Saturday, November 5th, and Sunday, November 6th.

There will be a pre-party on Friday, November 4th.

BASH stands for blues, americana, soul, and heritage.

Headliners include Mavis Staples and Drive-By Truckers.

There will also be local artists, vendors, food trucks, and kid’s areas.

The music festival is free but VIP tickets are available.

CLICK HERE for tickets.

