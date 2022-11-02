Driver charged after semi-truck crashes into Levy County school bus seriously injuring students

YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - A driver has been charged many months after children were seriously injured when a semi-truck driver crashed into the back of a school bus in Levy County.

Charges were filed against Frederick Campbell, 35, of Seffner on Oct. 24. He was driving the semi-truck at the time of the wreck. Cambell is charged with Reckless Driving with Serious Bodily Injury, Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device, Failure to Stop for a School Bus, Careless Driving, Falsification of Time Records, Operating a CMV with an Out of Service Condition.

The bus was stopped on U.S. Highway 19 with lights flashing on March 30 when Campbell’s truck ran into it. The two girls have endured several surgeries since then.

Dash camera video published by Twisted Truckers shows the semi barreling toward the stopped bus.

The video was posted anonymously to the Twisted Truckers Facebook page.

