FDLE arrests Lake Butler man in connection to gunfire in Suwannee County

Ja’Darius Malik Nathaniel Bellesen booking photo
Ja’Darius Malik Nathaniel Bellesen booking photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest a man in Union County accused of shooting into a home in Live Oak.

Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ja’Darius Malik Nathaniel Bellesen, 19, on Tuesday after surrounding the Union County Housing Authority building where he lived.

RELATED: Law enforcement surrounds Union County Housing Authority building

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents say Bellesen is suspected of shooting into a home in Live Oak earlier in the day and leaving the county. No one was hurt during the shooting.

Bellesen was booked into the Union County Jail.

