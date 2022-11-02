FDLE arrests Lake Butler man in connection to gunfire in Suwannee County

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to arrest a man in Union County accused of shooting into a home in Live Oak.

Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ja’Darius Malik Nathaniel Bellesen, 19, on Tuesday after surrounding the Union County Housing Authority building where he lived.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents say Bellesen is suspected of shooting into a home in Live Oak earlier in the day and leaving the county. No one was hurt during the shooting.

Bellesen was booked into the Union County Jail.

