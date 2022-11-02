FGC hosts Governor Desantis
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Governor is coming to the Gateway of Florida tomorrow as he campaigns to be reelected as Governor of the state.
FGC is hosting the Governor for a rally at 6:30 tomorrow night.
Then on Friday, Desantis will begin his 4 day “Don’t tread on Florida” leading up to the event.
