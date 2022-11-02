FGC hosts Governor Desantis

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Governor is coming to the Gateway of Florida tomorrow as he campaigns to be reelected as Governor of the state.

FGC is hosting the Governor for a rally at 6:30 tomorrow night.

Then on Friday, Desantis will begin his 4 day “Don’t tread on Florida” leading up to the event.

