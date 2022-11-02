Florida for All will have its We Keep us Safe public meeting

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida for all is holding it’s We Keep us Safe public meeting on Wednesday.

They will discuss how law enforcement, housing, GRU, and so much more are impacting families.

The event will be held at the Lincoln Middle School cafeteria in Gainesville.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and run until 8 p.m.

Free food and childcare will be provided.

