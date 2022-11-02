Florida Theater Conference will be held at Santa Fe College
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A theater conference kicks off their four-day event at Santa Fe College, and it starts on Wednesday.
The Florida Theater Conference takes place all across the SFC campus.
Play festivals, workshops, and auditions are held in the fine arts hall.
The conference features the high school one-act play festival, theatre for youth play festival, and many other showcases.
