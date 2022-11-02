Florida Theater Conference will be held in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WCJB) - On Wednesday, a theater conference kicked off its four-day event at the AdventHealth Fieldhouse & Conference Center.

Over the four days, FTC presents High School, Youth Theatre, and Middle School play festivals, professional performances, and the DraMature and Inclusion festival showcases.

High School and State College transfer students may audition for over fifty colleges, universities and conservatories from around the nation, and have an opportunity to meet with college representatives at the FTC College Fair.

correction: This article has been updated to reflect the location of the Florida Theater Conference is being held in Winter Haven, Fla. It is not being held at Santa Fe College.

