Former Florida head coach Urban Meyer attended a Gator football booster club event

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Quarterback Club hosted a Gator football booster club event Tuesday night that featured a prodigal son.

Former Florida head coach and two-time national champion with the Gators, Urban Meyer, attended the event with his wife Shelley.

We had a chance to catch up with Meyer and asked if he would have done anything differently while coaching the gators.

“Just the way I left, you know when I had some health issues, and I just you know, I knew I retired and I was so young. I remember about 2 months after I retired, I thought you know I was with Shelley, and I said I think I made a mistake and she’s like what, said Meyer.”

The Golden Gator Gala is held to promote the University of Florida football program as well as generate spirit, fellowship, and to enrich football knowledge among it’s members.

State Senator Ray Rodrigues set to take office as chancellor
Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce hosted a veterans appreciation lunch
Girl Scouts Gateway Council are looking to find a new permanent chief executive officer
Humane Society NCFL named Chelsea Bower the next executive director
