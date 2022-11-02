Gator men’s basketball team holds intra-squad scrimmage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The new-look UF men’s basketball team gave fans an early glimpse of what’s to come in the 2022-23 season by hosting an intra-squad scrimmage on Tuesday night at the O’Connell Center. Flordia will tip off the season under first year head coach Todd Golden on Monday, Nov. 7 versus Stony Brook.

Transfer Will Richard (Belmont) led Team Blue to a 34-29 win ove Team White. Richard scored 11 points. Most other stats from the game were un-official. Richard is among seven new faceson the roster. Preseason All-SEC center Colin Caslteton leads the returnees.

