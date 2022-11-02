Girl Scouts Gateway Council are looking to find a new permanent chief executive officer

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Girl Scouts have a leadership opening.

People with the Gateway Council announced they have formed a search committee to find a new permanent chief executive officer.

TRENDING: Lake City hospital transport driver arrested after having sex with a patient

Mary Charles was named interim CEO in August after Mary Anne Jacobs retired as president and CEO after 10 years on the job.

The target date for hiring a new CEO is next February.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

State Senator Ray Rodrigues set to take office as chancellor
State Senator Ray Rodrigues set to take office as chancellor
Former Florida head coach Urban Meyer attended a Gator football booster club event
Former Florida head coach Urban Meyer attended a Gator football booster club event
Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce hosted a veterans appreciation lunch
Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce hosted a veterans appreciation lunch
Humane Society NCFL named Chelsea Bower the next executive director
Humane Society NCFL named Chelsea Bower the next executive director