Girl Scouts Gateway Council are looking to find a new permanent chief executive officer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Girl Scouts have a leadership opening.

People with the Gateway Council announced they have formed a search committee to find a new permanent chief executive officer.

Mary Charles was named interim CEO in August after Mary Anne Jacobs retired as president and CEO after 10 years on the job.

The target date for hiring a new CEO is next February.

