Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce hosted a veterans appreciation lunch

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Veterans Day may be more than a week away, but people from around North Central Florida are already showing their appreciation.

The Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce hosted a veterans appreciation lunch.

Don Sherry, who once commanded American Legion Post 16, said he’s thankful the chamber organized this event to support veterans.

“The Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce picked it up and so that’s really a blessing that they did that and so now we are going to continue to award veterans that do things that help the community, said Sherry.”

Events celebrating military veterans are set to take place across North Central Florida on Veterans Day on November 11.

