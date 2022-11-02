High School Volleyball: Four NCFL teams make state semis

(WCJB) -Reachng a state semifinal and claiming a region title is old hat for some volleyball programs in North Central Florida. For others, winning a region can signal a return to form. Tuesday night delivered a wide range of emotions for six NCFL schools particiating in state quarterfinals.

In Class 1A, Williston secured its first region crown in five years, rallying from two sets down to knock off Glades Day 19-25, 17-25, 25-19, 28-26,15-9.

The Red Devils are joined in the Class 1A semifinals by Union County, a three-set winner over Aucilla Christian 25-18, 25-17, 25-22.

In Class 2A, both Oak Hall and St. John Lutheran were eliminated. The Eagles came back from down two sets but still fell to Christ’s Church Academy 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 18-25, 15-11. The Saints came up short to Orangewood Christian 25-18, 25-22, 25-19.

In Class 3A, perennial power Trinity Catholic swatted Trinity Christian 25-18, 25-16, 25-23.

And In Class 4A, defending state champion Santa Fe swept Bishop Moore 25-22, 25-21, 25-14. Tuesday’s winners play state semifinals matches on Friday. One NCFL school plays a region title match on Wednesday--Vanguard, which hosts Ridgeview in Class 5A.

