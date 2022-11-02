Hospital transport driver arrested after having sex with patient

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A hospital transport driver was arrested by Ocala police for having sex with a patient who was under a Baker Act order.

Hospital transport driver Kyle Rasmussen, 35, was arrested on a charge of sexual misconduct with a mental health patient.

Ocala Police Department officers say a woman reported on Sept. 22, 2022, she was sexually battered twice on a trip from HCA Florida North Florida Hospital in Gainesville to Vines Mental Health Clinic in Ocala.

The victim says she resisted the battery and said “no.” The investigator then interviewed Rasmussen who claimed the intercourse was consensual.

TRENDING: Ocala duo convicted of killing the wrong man in Alachua County

The detective could not immediately get back in contact with the victim because she was in a mental health facility. Because it is unclear to officers whether the encounter was consensual, Rassmussen was only charged with sexual misconduct with a mental health patient.

Police say a family member claims the victim may be pregnant from this incident.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.