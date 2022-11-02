Humane Society NCFL named Chelsea Bower the next executive director

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:50 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Humane Society didn’t have to stray far to find its next executive director.

Current Associate Director Chelsea Bower has been named to the post.

A release states the board of directors “determined that bower’s experience in animal welfare and leadership makes her well-suited to serve in this role.”

Before joining the Humane Society in 2015, Bower was executive director of Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue.

Longtime Humane Society Executive Director Heather Thomas left in late July.

