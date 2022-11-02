‘I just want Demiah home’: Grandmother searches for missing Dixie County teenager

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The grandmother of a missing Dixie County teenager is hoping for her safe return. It’s been more than two weeks since Demiah Appling, 14, was last seen and the community is stepping up the search.

Debra Appling, the missing teen’s grandmother, said Demiah’s demeanor and actions were becoming uncontrollable over the last few months. Demiah has been in the custody of her grandmother since she was 3-years-old.

“I just want Demiah home so she can take care of her puppy and get her act together, that’s all,” said the grandmother.

Demiah disappeared on Oct. 16 but was not reported missing for a week according to Dixie County Sheriff’s Office officials. The grandmother says Demiah had recently stopped attending school at Dixie County High. She had been spending time with other teenagers in the neighborhood who were also kicked out of school.

“She’s been out of control,” Appling said. “She’s been running in the neighborhood with her friends and if you try talking to her she gets very abstinent but I want her home.”

Debra Appling crashed her car while handing out fliers across the town. Dixie County deputies set up a search in Demiah’s last known location on Tuesday, but have yet to set up another.

The teen was last seen wearing a white shirt, jeans, and a black jacket. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office.

