“It’s opening a big can of worms”: Possible zoning change angers Ocala residents in single-family neighborhood

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - What is currently a neighborhood of single-family homes, could soon have a multi-family development.

The plot of land on the corner of Pine Radial Run and Water Trak could become a development with 21 townhouses, and the people who live across the street are not happy about it.

“Don’t do it please, because if it was in your neighborhood I’m sure you wouldn’t want it there either. It’s opening a big can of worms,” said Laurie and Ted Rodwell.

The land is zoned as “Community Business (B-2)” but the landowner wants to change it to “Multiple Family Dwelling (R-3).”

“It kind of takes away from the neighborhood feeling,” said Laurie.

The Rodwell’s said the possible zoning change concerns them in regards to their property value.

“It’ll go way down.. yeah nobody’s going to want to live where we live.”

William Menadier, of Menadier Engineering, represented the landowner, Larry Hatter, in bringing the idea before the Marion County Planning and Zoning Board.

“From a planning perspective we took a look at this parcel and said ‘we can transition from the commercial use, to the single-family residential use, as you go from commercial to a multi-family to single-family, that’s planning 101,’” said Menadier.

Menadier said he understands the opposition to multi-family zoning, but “we looked at it from the best land use perspective to transition from that commercial to single-family residential.”

Laurie Rodwell said she’s also concerned about overcrowding.

“We got the drawing of the landscape of what it’s supposed to look like, and 21 units that’s 42 parking spots. That’s not counting people who are coming over to visit.”

Traffic patterns are another concern, but Marion County Engineer, Elton Holland, said the zoning change would bring “minimal amount of traffic impacts, could be somewhere in the 15 trips per day based on the use that’s been proposed.”

Holland said officials conduct traffic studies when new developments are proposed to assess “their direct impact to what the neighboring transportation network might experience based on that particular growth.”

The planning and zoning board tabled this discussion, leaving it to the county commission to discuss on November 15th.

