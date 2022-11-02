Lake City hospital transport driver arrested after having sex with a patient

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A hospital transport driver from Lake City is behind bars in Marion County, after Ocala police say he had sex with a patient.

35-year-old Kyle Rasmussen was arrested on a charge of sexual misconduct with a mental health patient.

Police say the victim was heading to the Vines Mental Health Clinic.

She said Rasmussen had sex with her against her will twice on the trip.

Rasmussen claims, it was consensual.

Police say a family member claims the victim may be pregnant from this incident.

