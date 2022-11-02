Lake City shooting leaves 3 people hurt, police say

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - In the latest instance of gunfire in Lake City, three people were hurt during a shooting on Tuesday night.

Lake City Police Department officers say people reported gunfire in the area of the intersection of Northwest Early Street and Northwest Georgia Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

RELATED: Lake City Police officers investigate weekend gunfire

Officers say at this time the only information about the suspects they have is that the shooters may have been driving a newer model white car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343.

