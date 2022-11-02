Newberry Opioid Task Force hosts ‘Breaking the Silence’ event

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Newberry Opioid Task Force sponsored the outreach. Residents came together to hear testimonies of the trauma that the epidemic is causing.

Event organizers said they aim to bring awareness to addiction and educate individuals. Eight other municipalities in the county collaborated with this outreach.

“A lot of people are afraid to talk about it because there’s a bad stigma about it,” said Joy Glazner. “Well, if we talk about it with our friends, neighbors and families, it’s healing process is also a way that you can learn that they can find help to reach out to others and find out where to go for help.”

Casey Hamilton was the spokesperson and shared about the first-hand experience he’s seen. The event was held at the 1906 Farmhouse Restaurant.

