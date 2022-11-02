Ocala city leaders reject golf cart route expansion
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A golf cart route in Ocala won’t be expanded after city leaders voted no in a heated argument.
The proposal was to expand the route into parts of downtown Ocala.
City council members went back and forth, with some bringing up the dangers of more accidents.
They voted 3 to 2 to not move forward with the resolution.
