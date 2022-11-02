Ocala city leaders reject golf cart route expansion

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A golf cart route in Ocala won’t be expanded after city leaders voted no in a heated argument.

The proposal was to expand the route into parts of downtown Ocala.

City council members went back and forth, with some bringing up the dangers of more accidents.

They voted 3 to 2 to not move forward with the resolution.

TRENDING: Law enforcement surrounds Union County Housing Authority building

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.