Old Town woman, group spreading missing teen fliers

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents of a Dixie County town are going from light post to light post, handing out fliers with the information of a teen missing for over two weeks.

14-year old Demiah Appling was last seen near the Church of God in Old Town, that’s located at 72 SE 918th Street. Dixie County deputies searched the area and east towards the Suwannee river Tuesday morning into the afternoon.

Jennifer Robinson also lives in the town. She first saw that Appling was missing around a week ago, since then she went to a local print shop and got 1,000 fliers printed. She is taking those hand-outs, with Appling’s missing person’s report and picture on them to areas across Dixie, Gilchrist, and Levy Counties.

“I just feel like Demiah deserves for someone to be a voice for her right now. I’m a mom of four and I would hope that people would come together and be a voice for my children if something like this would happen,” said Robinson.

She and a group of around ten took to the tri-county area Tuesday night. The met up in a parking lot of the Save-a-lot in Cross City. Robinson ended up finishing around 9 p.m. She hopes the teen is found safe.

“She is a child of god, she is of value, she is worth fighting for and getting to the bottom of this situation,” said Robinson.

Appling has been missing since Oct. 16, but the family did not report her missing for a week. She would be considered a Freshman at Dixie County High School, but she is not enrolled in class. Dixie County Sheriff Darby Butler says despite the delay the family is fully cooperating.

“The family has really drawn together and has been really cooperative with our investigators about her whereabouts,” said Sheriff Butler.

TV20 attempted to reach out to two of Appling’s immediate relatives, but we did not receive a response via social media.

