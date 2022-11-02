Paige’s Kitchen: Rosemary Honey

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Goat cheese and honey are the perfect marriage when it comes to making a spread for a baguette. But when you add rosemary into the mix you add that perfect moment of savory to that sweet marriage.

This is a great recipe if you are searching for an appetizer.

I have also included a recipe for honey rosemary butter that is perfect to serve alongside the next hot biscuit or toasted bagel. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup of local honey
  • 2 tablespoons of water
  • 3 sprigs of fresh rosemary

Directions

  1. Place honey, water and rosemary into a small skillet
  2. Bring to a simmer over low heat and simmer gently for 5 minutes.
  3. Strain if necessary. Cool before serving.
  4. Pour rosemary honey over goat cheese log slices
  5. Sprinkle with Herbes de Provence
  6. Serve with toast sliced baguettes or your favorite crackers

Rosemary Honey Butter Ingredients

  • One stick of softened salted butter
  • 3 Tablespoons of rosemary honey

Rosemary Honey Butter Directions

  1. In a small bowl use a hand mixer to whip butter and honey together.
  2. Serve right away or refrigerate. If you refrigerate let it come to room temperature before serving.

