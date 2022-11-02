Paige’s Kitchen: Rosemary Honey
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Goat cheese and honey are the perfect marriage when it comes to making a spread for a baguette. But when you add rosemary into the mix you add that perfect moment of savory to that sweet marriage.
This is a great recipe if you are searching for an appetizer.
I have also included a recipe for honey rosemary butter that is perfect to serve alongside the next hot biscuit or toasted bagel. Enjoy!
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup of local honey
- 2 tablespoons of water
- 3 sprigs of fresh rosemary
Directions
- Place honey, water and rosemary into a small skillet
- Bring to a simmer over low heat and simmer gently for 5 minutes.
- Strain if necessary. Cool before serving.
- Pour rosemary honey over goat cheese log slices
- Sprinkle with Herbes de Provence
- Serve with toast sliced baguettes or your favorite crackers
Rosemary Honey Butter Ingredients
- One stick of softened salted butter
- 3 Tablespoons of rosemary honey
Rosemary Honey Butter Directions
- In a small bowl use a hand mixer to whip butter and honey together.
- Serve right away or refrigerate. If you refrigerate let it come to room temperature before serving.
