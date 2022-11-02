Parents are asking for help after a customized bench was stolen from their daughter’s grave

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
INVERNESS, Fla. (WCJB) - Megan Cain went to The Cornerstone School in Ocala, then Forest High School before graduating from Citrus High. Her parents said she had goals of being a veterinarian, or a job in the medical field.

“She was bright and beautiful she was 20 years old she graduated with a 4.2 from high school,” said mom Shannon Yinger.

Cain passed away on February 1, 2021, in a car accident in Crystal River. She is now buried at the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Inverness.

For her 21st birthday, her parents built a custom bench with her initials, so friends and family have a place to sit with her.

“Yesterday I brought her flowers out for Halloween because it was one of her favorite holidays and I realized her bench was missing,” said Yinger.

The pair sent out a post on social media asking if anyone had information on where the bench could be.

Cain’s dad, Chuck Cain said they thought it was misplaced.

“We even thought that possibly the groundkeeper had it even though we had permission so obviously we checked that first.”

Chuck said there was one man who responded, saying he possibly saw what happened.

“When we reached out we had one gentleman that actually reached out and actually said I have seen him take your daughter’s bench and said I didn’t think much of it.”

But it’s a priceless piece to Cain’s parents who said to the thief.

“It’s custom-made it probably doesn’t mean anything to the person that took it but it means everything to us.”

There’s a report filed with Citrus County Sheriff’s Office and Chuck has a $500 reward available given there’s information on where to find their missing bench.

