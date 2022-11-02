Rotary Club will host the 10th annual Wine to Water/Wes Skiles Water Stewardship awards

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 10th annual Wine to Water/Wes Skiles Water Stewardship awards are on Wednesday.

The event is meant to honor Wes Skiles’ memory.

Skiles died while on a dive off Boynton Beach in 2010 but was awarded Explorer of the Year in 2011 by National Geographic.

It is hosted by Rotary Club of Downtown Gainesville.

It will be held at the Cade Museum from 6 to 8 p.m.

Dr. Jason Gulley, a geologist, writer, and photographer, will be giving the keynote presentation.

