Rotary Club will host the 10th annual Wine to Water/Wes Skiles Water Stewardship awards
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 10th annual Wine to Water/Wes Skiles Water Stewardship awards are on Wednesday.
The event is meant to honor Wes Skiles’ memory.
Skiles died while on a dive off Boynton Beach in 2010 but was awarded Explorer of the Year in 2011 by National Geographic.
TRENDING: “I’m taking a pledge of political celibacy”: UF Board of Trustees votes Sen. Sasse as next president
It is hosted by Rotary Club of Downtown Gainesville.
It will be held at the Cade Museum from 6 to 8 p.m.
Dr. Jason Gulley, a geologist, writer, and photographer, will be giving the keynote presentation.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.