State Senator Ray Rodrigues set to take office as chancellor

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:52 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WCJB) - The new leader of Florida’s university system will officially start his new job next week.

State Senator Ray Rodrigues takes office as chancellor on November 9.

He replaces Marshall Criser, who also served on the University of Florida Board of Trustees.

Rodrigues will make $400,000 a year, under the terms of his three-year contract.

