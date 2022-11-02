TV20 Meldon Scholar Athlete of the Week: Jarrett Darus (Chiefland)

Darus is class president
Indians star holds a 3.9 GPA
By Chris Pinson
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Golf can not only be a physical challenge, but a mental one, as well.

“When you play, you’re always gonna have that one shot that keeps you coming back,” said Chiefland senior boys golfer Jarrett Darus. “I had my one shot, I’m like man…this is great. So, I just fell in love with that.”

As a five-year member of the Indians team, Darus went from rarely touching a club to practicing as often as he can.

“Jarrett is just a hard worker,” said Chiefland head coach Charles Brock. “He’s on the course every day throughout the summer. He loves the golf game. Great kid. Spends extra time with the younger guys showing them things he learned along the way.”

All that practice culminated with Darus having the third lowest scoring average on the team this season, and leading Chiefland to a perfect record.

“It definitely means a lot because if you’d told me five years ago when I first started, hey, your senior year you’re gonna go 10-0 and you’re gonna actually do really good I’m gonna be like ‘who’s telling me this. I don’t believe that.”

In the classroom, Darus has a 3.9 weighted gap, is a member of BETA, FFA, vice president of INTERACT club, and class president. He also loves history.

“I’ve always been told if you learn your history you won’t repeat it, but if you don’t learn history, then you’ll repeat it. So, there’s just something about having that knowledge about what happened at this day at this date is just something I like to know.”

Darus hopes to receive a college scholarship for golf so he can continue his labor of love.

