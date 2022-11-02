Two Levy County men arrested during search of ‘drug house’

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Some apparent UF and FSU fans were arrested during the search of a “drug house” in Levy County on Tuesday after guns, money, and drugs were found inside.

According to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched a suspected drug house located at 10091 N.W. 40th Ave. near Chiefland and arrested Thomas Barr, 51, and Christopher McQuay, 39.

In the home, detectives found more than $63,000 in cash, 8 grams of cocaine, 84 grams of marijuana, and four guns, some of which were stolen.

Levy County Sheriff's Office searches suspected drug house (LCSO)

Barr is charged with five weapons offenses and four drug distribution charges and is being held at the Levy County Jail on a bond of $476,000. McQuay is charged with four weapon offenses and three drug offenses and is being held on a bond of $326,000.

