Vinyard Church will hold a food distribution

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a food distribution in southeast Gainesville on Wednesday.

The event starts at 11 a.m.

It will be held at the Vinyard Church in the middle of Lincoln Estates.

It is located at 1100 SE 7th Dr.

