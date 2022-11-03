1.2 Billion’ dollar Powerball numbers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida has got a fever... and the only prescription... is more Powerball.

Tonight’s jackpot jumped to a massive ‘1.2 billion’ dollars.

People flocked to gas stations, groceries stores, and other venues to get their tickets.

The huge jackpot would be the 4th largest in U.S. history.

