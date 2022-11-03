1.2 Billion’ dollar Powerball numbers
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida has got a fever... and the only prescription... is more Powerball.
Tonight’s jackpot jumped to a massive ‘1.2 billion’ dollars.
People flocked to gas stations, groceries stores, and other venues to get their tickets.
The huge jackpot would be the 4th largest in U.S. history.
TRENDING: Three people injured in Lake City shooting
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.