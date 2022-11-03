A 13-year-old student at Bronson Middle High school is arrested after bringing meth to campus

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A 13-year-old student at Bronson Middle High school is being detained by Levy County Sheriff’s deputies after she was accused of bringing meth to campus.

“At this point in the investigation, they do know that one student brought the drugs to school. That student provided the drugs to two other students who were then exposed by it,” Lieutenant Scott Tummound, LCSO public information officer.

Deputies said school staff found out about two students who were feeling sick in a bathroom.

Once the school resource deputy found a white powdery substance in that bathroom, sheriff’s deputies were called in.

The school went on immediate lockdown while law enforcement tested the substance for fentanyl.

“I know that they sent out an all-call that they went into a lockdown status and it was due to an unexplained illness, it wasn’t due to something violent happening on campus.”

“Some parents took to social media to express their concerns. They said they did not receive a call or notification from the school administration.”

“I can’t believe it. I came home, I get told by my son that they were on lockdown, and he didn’t even why,” said parent Seana Minyon. “I had to go through Facebook to find out why.”

Then, deputies found the 13-year-old student responsible for sharing the drugs and she was arrested. They don’t yet know where the drugs came from.

“It’s scary,” shared Minyon. “I mean that is supposed to be the safe place where we’re supposed to send our kids.”

Deputies said the teen will be processed at the Levy County Detention Center and will then be released to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

They said school grounds were cleaned and the campus is safe for students to return.

