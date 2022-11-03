Bronson Middle High School campus secured after students fall ill

Bronson Middle High School
Bronson Middle High School(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Paramedics responded to a Levy County school after a couple of students fell ill just one day after drugs were brought on campus.

Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials say a couple of students became ill on Thursday morning. In an abundance of caution, the school campus was secured and paramedics responded.

On Wednesday, the campus was locked down when a student brought meth on campus and shared it with other students.

RELATED: Bronson Middle High School student arrested for bringing meth to campus, sharing with friends

Officials say at this time it is unclear why students became sick on Thursday and may be a result of seasonal illnesses.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

