Bronson Middle High School campus secured after students fall ill

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Paramedics responded to a Levy County school after a couple of students fell ill just one day after drugs were brought on campus.

Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials say a couple of students became ill on Thursday morning. In an abundance of caution, the school campus was secured and paramedics responded.

On Wednesday, the campus was locked down when a student brought meth on campus and shared it with other students.

Officials say at this time it is unclear why students became sick on Thursday and may be a result of seasonal illnesses.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

