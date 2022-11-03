Bronson mom speaks out after second school lockdown ends with daughter in ER

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) -Two days, two school lockdowns at Bronson Middle High School. Levy County Sheriff’s office and School District officials say no drugs were found. Thursday’s lockdown happened after several students mysteriously got sick.

Megan Watkins is the mother of one of those ill children. Her daughter Jailyn, a 7th grader, said she felt light-headed and nauseous in class.

“She’s still not feeling well. She’s very pale, still nauseous. She is on edge. She addressed it to her teacher, she said she didn’t feel well and basically was told it was all in her head that she needed to go sit down,” said Watkins.

School officials say three students were feeling flu-like systems, LCSO deputies say two were seen by a paramedic at the school. It was a phone call that scared Watkins, Jailyn was one of the two students seen by first responders on campus. Watkins then took her to an emergency room in Gainesville.

“I was just told you need to get to campus for your daughter now. And as a parent that’s the scariest thing to hear because earlier in the year there were shooting threats,” said Watkins.

On Wednesday, the school was shut down after two teens were exposed to meth that a student brought to school. School officials do not believe the incident Thursday was related to the one the day before, deputies also did not find drugs on campus. Despite that fact, another Bronson mother wants more to be done to keep drugs off campus.

Nancy Weight has three kids, two attending BMHS, one who was expelled. Weight’s daughter was expelled after being hospitalized after smoking a vape that she believed had nicotine in it, but instead was filled with THC. Weight wants school officials to invest more money into securing campus.

“I asked the school board to put in a metal detector or get a dog and they told me they didn’t have the funds for it, yet they have the funds to put new flat screen tv’s in their office,” said Weight.

School officials say they school will be deep cleaned before students return to class on Friday, Nov. 4.

