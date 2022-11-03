Chiefland Police Department will hold a cake auction

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Halloween is over and Christmas right around the corner.

The Chiefland Police Department is holding a cake auction to add to their Christmas fund on Thursday.

Last year, the auction raised over $6,000 for those less fortunate.

They are looking for both bakers and bidders.

This event will take place online.

The auction starts at 10 a.m. and ends on Saturday at noon.

