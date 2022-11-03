Commissioner Nikki Fried lent a helping hand to Danielle Hawk’s Campaign

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried joined Congressional District 3 Democratic Nominee Danielle Hawk to help “Get out the vote” efforts in order to help Hawk win in the up coming election.

Hawk and Fried spent the day sign-waving at the supervisor of election’s office and making about 200 calls to undecided voters.

Hawk says what sets her apart from her opponent, is her need to fight for women, children, and families.

“When it comes down to a woman’s right to choose, helping single mothers make ends meet even expanding our public schools to include pre-k for 3 and 4 year old’s,” said Hawk. “All of those are legislations that she has come out against and those are all things that I support and are central to my campaign’s platform.”

Commissioner Nikki Fried said voting in the upcoming election is crucial in order to break the divide between both parties.

“This is an election where you really need to put aside partisan differences. Find those candidates like Danielle who understand how to bring people together,” said Fried. “She has been knocking on door in the red-est of red areas in the most rural communities because if she truly wants to represent this congressional district, she understands that she need support from independent, from republicans, and from democrats.”

Republican Congressional Candidate Kat Cammack is set and ready. She’s hosting a watch party in Newberry on election night.

