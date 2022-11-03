Community Foundation of North Central Florida will hold the 12th annual Legacy Awards

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Community Foundation of North Central Florida will present the 12th annual Legacy Awards on Thursday.

These awards recognize the crucial interaction between donors, professional advisors, and nonprofits.

They mostly focus on the charitable impact individuals and nonprofits make in our community.

The lunch and program will start at 11:30 a.m.

There will be a video to honor each nominee to tell their story.

The event will be held at the UF Hilton Conference Center and it’s located at 1714 SW 34th St.

