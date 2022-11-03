FDLE issues missing child alert for Demiah Appling of Dixie County

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Demiah Appling, last seen in the area of the...
A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Demiah Appling, last seen in the area of the Suwannee Gardens in Old Town, Florida, who was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, navy blue Nike slides, and either pink and white shorts or Spongebob Squarepants shorts. Due to a current investigation, this case has been upgraded to a MISSING CHILD ALERT.(FDLE)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now helping with the search for a Dixie County teenager missing since mid-October.

A missing child alert has been issued for Demiah Appling by FDLE agents. The upgraded status was made on Thursday after TV20 inquired about the status of the investigation.

RELATED: Dixie County Sheriff, K9 units search last known location of missing teenager

State agents are also offering internet and cyber resources that most law enforcement agencies don’t have access to.

Demiah has been missing since Oct. 16. The sheriff’s office sent out a search team including K9 units on Tuesday. Community groups and family members have also placed flyers around.

RELATED: Old Town woman, group spreading missing teen fliers

The grandmother of a missing Dixie County teenager is hoping for her safe return.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

Bronson Middle High School campus secured after students fall ill
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Pinellas County Emergency...
‘Ready for Ron’ group sues in presidential petition dispute
Bronson Middle High School
Bronson Middle High School campus secured after students fall ill, no drugs found