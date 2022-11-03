FDLE issues missing child alert for Demiah Appling of Dixie County

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now helping with the search for a Dixie County teenager missing since mid-October.

A missing child alert has been issued for Demiah Appling by FDLE agents. The upgraded status was made on Thursday after TV20 inquired about the status of the investigation.

State agents are also offering internet and cyber resources that most law enforcement agencies don’t have access to.

Demiah has been missing since Oct. 16. The sheriff’s office sent out a search team including K9 units on Tuesday. Community groups and family members have also placed flyers around.

The grandmother of a missing Dixie County teenager is hoping for her safe return.

