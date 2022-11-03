FHP reported crash with injuries in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:52 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a crash with injuries in Marion County.

According to FHP, the crash was reported around 8 p.m. on Wednesday at SE Maricamp Road and Bahia Ave in Silver Springs Shores.

Westbound traffic was closed due to a roadblock but it has since reopened.

We’ll tell you more details as we learn more.

