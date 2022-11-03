Florida women’s basketball team dominates exhibition with St. Leo

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida women’s basketball team didn’t hold back against St. Leo, in their only exhibition game, before they officially kick off their season in less than a week.

Seven different Gators scored in double figures to help the orange and blue throttle the Lions 110-46.

Ra Shaya Kyle led all scorers with a game-high 16 points, as four of five Florida starters scored 10 or more points on the evening - combining to score exactly half of the team’s total points. Leilani Correa, Kirsten Deans, and Frieda Buhner poured in a combined 33 off the bench to continue the team’s offensive explosion.

Florida came out of the gate knocking down 14-21 shots in the opening quarter to give themselves a commanding 33-7 lead. The Gators opened the period on a 7-0 run before St. Leo hit their first shot. From there, they added another 8-0 run to race out to a 15-4 cushion. Kelly Rae Finley’s squad went on another 8-0 run and a closed out the quarter on a 7-0 run thanks to shooting 67 percent.

The Gators scored 30 or more points to begin and end the contest.

On the night, Florida shot 49 percent in their lopsided victory. If there was a flaw in their offensive explosion, it would be their lack of success from the perimeter. The Gators were just 8-23 on three-point shots. They made 3-5 attempts in the first quarter, but only managed to make a pair in the second and third quarter, as they went just 5-18 over the final three quarters.

Florida opens their regular season, at home, on Monday, November 7 against Florida A&M.

