Florida women’s basketball team dominates exhibition with St. Leo

Seven Gators scored in double figures
The Florida women's basketball team at Exact Tech Arena.
The Florida women's basketball team at Exact Tech Arena.(wcjb)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida women’s basketball team didn’t hold back against St. Leo, in their only exhibition game, before they officially kick off their season in less than a week.

Seven different Gators scored in double figures to help the orange and blue throttle the Lions 110-46.

Ra Shaya Kyle led all scorers with a game-high 16 points, as four of five Florida starters scored 10 or more points on the evening - combining to score exactly half of the team’s total points. Leilani Correa, Kirsten Deans, and Frieda Buhner poured in a combined 33 off the bench to continue the team’s offensive explosion.

Florida came out of the gate knocking down 14-21 shots in the opening quarter to give themselves a commanding 33-7 lead. The Gators opened the period on a 7-0 run before St. Leo hit their first shot. From there, they added another 8-0 run to race out to a 15-4 cushion. Kelly Rae Finley’s squad went on another 8-0 run and a closed out the quarter on a 7-0 run thanks to shooting 67 percent.

The Gators scored 30 or more points to begin and end the contest.

On the night, Florida shot 49 percent in their lopsided victory. If there was a flaw in their offensive explosion, it would be their lack of success from the perimeter. The Gators were just 8-23 on three-point shots. They made 3-5 attempts in the first quarter, but only managed to make a pair in the second and third quarter, as they went just 5-18 over the final three quarters.

Florida opens their regular season, at home, on Monday, November 7 against Florida A&M.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

O'Connell Center, Tuesday
Gator men’s basketball team holds intra-squad scrimmage
Florida tips off the regular season Monday, Nov. 7 vs. Stony Brook
TV20 Sitdown: Gator men’s basketball coach Todd Golden
The Florida volleyball team at Exact Tech Arena.
Florida volleyball team defeats Arkansas in five sets
Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) runs past Florida cornerback Jaydon Hill (23) for...
Florida football team hammered by No. 1 Georgia