A Gainesville pianist is benefitting musicians in her home county of Ukraine

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The benefit concert is this Saturday, November 5th at 7:30p at Holy Faith Catholic Church.

Gainesville pianist, Anastasiya Naplekova was born in Ukraine and still has family and friends there.

Naplekova has a Master of Music degree from the University of Florida and a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of Miami.

She is now a piano teacher in Gainesville.

The concert is free but donations are encouraged because all proceeds go towards musicians in Ukraine who are without instruments, performing opportunities, and income.

The Gainesville alumnae chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity is putting this on.

